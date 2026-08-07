Keerthy Suresh slams user claiming ‘lack of roles’ for her dance number in Nani’s The Paradise: ‘Just a small correction…’

Keerthy Suresh has been making headlines after several reports suggested that she might make a special dance appearance in Nani's upcoming film The Paradise. While the reports remain unconfirmed, a social media user criticized the actress for allegedly taking up a dance number due to a perceived lack of substantial roles.

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In response, Keerthy addressed the post with a sarcastic remark.

Keerthy Suresh slams user on ‘lack of roles’ comment

Taking to Instagram, a user claimed that Keerthy Suresh was opting for dance numbers because of an alleged "lack of substantial roles." The post came after reports suggested that the actress might feature in a special dance sequence in The Paradise, with the teaser sparking speculation. The post also incorrectly identified the film as Kannada instead of Telugu.

Rather than issuing a detailed clarification, Keerthy responded with a lighthearted, sarcastic comment. In the comments section, she wrote, "Vera level ponga! Chinna correction. Nani nadippathu Telugu. Kannada alla." (Next level! Just a small correction. Nani acts in Telugu films, not Kannada.)

Here’s her response:

The Paradise is an upcoming action thriller starring Nani. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film marks the duo's second collaboration after Dasara, which also featured Keerthy Suresh.

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The film also stars Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Tanikella Bharani, Sonali Kulkarni, Sampoornesh Babu, Eeshwari Rao, and others in pivotal roles. The music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Following multiple postponements, The Paradise is now scheduled to release in theaters on September 24, 2026.

Keerthy Suresh’s work front

Keerthy Suresh will next be seen in Dorothy , directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Marking the filmmaker's 10th directorial venture, the film also stars Rishikanth and Sanath, with music composed by Ilaiyaraaja. It is slated to release in theaters on September 25, 2026.

She is also set to star alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the action drama Rowdy Janardhana, which was initially announced for a theatrical release in December this year.

Apart from these projects, Keerthy is also part of the upcoming film starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, tentatively titled VenkyAnil5 or NKRAR2, directed by Anil Ravipudi. She also has films like Sathyavan Savithiri, Akka, and Raftaar in her lineup.

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