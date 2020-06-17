Keerthy Suresh to slash her remuneration for films owing to the Coronavirus outbreak?

The news reports about the southern beauty Keerthy Suresh state that the actress has decided to slash fees for her films. According to media reports, Keerthy has taken a decision of reducing her remuneration by 20 to 30 percent for her upcoming films.

The Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh has reportedly decided to take a pay cut for her upcoming films due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The news reports about the southern beauty Keerthy Suresh state that the actress has decided to slash fees for her films. According to media reports, the stunning diva has taken a decision of reducing her remuneration by 20 to 30 percent for her upcoming films. On the work front, Keerthy Suresh is playing the lead in the highly anticipated film called Penguin. The south crime drama will be releasing on a digital streaming platform on June 19.

The first look poster of the film had generated a lot of curiosity among the fans. The film's trailer was recently unveiled, and the audience members loved every aspect of the trailer. The film Penguin is among the much-awaited films from the south film industry. Keerthy Suresh is essaying the role of a mother who is trying to find her missing son. The film's trailer is dark and intriguing. The fans are eagerly waiting for the film to release.

Penguin is one among many other south flicks that have taken the OTT route for the release of the films. The talented actress Keerthy Suresh, has many interesting projects in her kitty. The actress will be seen in films like Miss India, Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe and Good Luck Sakhi. The fans are eagerly waiting to see Keerthy Suresh back on the big screen.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Keerthy Suresh opens up about doing a film in the crime genre after Mahanati)

Share your comment ×