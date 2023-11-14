Keerthy Suresh sparkles in golden saree with traditional jewelry; Every ethnic lover's dream

The actress Keerthy Suresh, known for favoring traditional attire, recently stunned fans with an Instagram post showcasing her ethereal beauty in a yellow saree. The look was reminiscent of her iconic wedding dance number from the recent film Dasara, in which she starred alongside Nani.

The golden hue of the saree not only sparkled but also mesmerized netizens. Keerthy's choice of traditional jewelry, including jhumkhas and bangles, added to the allure of her Diwali look. Completing the ensemble with a bindi, loose hair, and simple yet radiant makeup, Keerthy Suresh's stunning Diwali appearance showcased her timeless elegance and impeccable style.

In her Instagram post, Keerthy Suresh shared the Diwali joy, captioning, "Wishing everyone Love, Light, Peace, and Happiness! Happy Diwali." The actress not only embodied the spirit of the festival but also radiated positivity and grace in every frame. Her Diwali greetings showed her ability to blend tradition with a modern sense of style.

Check out the Keerthy Suresh Diwali Instagram post below

Upcoming movies of Keerthy Suresh

Currently, the actress is actively involved in four Tamil films, all in various stages of production, promising more cinematic delights for her fans in the coming days. Keerthy Suresh was last seen in Maamannan, directed by Mari Selvaraj. The film is brought to life through the production efforts of Udhayanidhi Stalin under the banner of Red Giant Movies. The stellar cast includes renowned actors Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh, and Udhayanidhi.

The actress recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming social drama Raghu Thatha, which is currently in the final stages of production. Keerthy Suresh is teaming up with Jayam Ravi for an upcoming sports drama, which has been titled Siren. Suresh is also set to make her Bollywood debut soon with Varun Dhawan's 18th project, bankrolled by filmmaker Atlee. The film will feature another actress, and while Keerthy has already been locked, the casting for the second is still in process.

Keerthy Suresh remains a sought-after performer in the South Indian film business, even as she gears up for her Bollywood debut.

