Keerthy Suresh spends her weekend relaxing with her furry friend Nyke; See PHOTO

Who cannot relate to taking a Sunday nap with their furry friends? Keerthy Suresh also enjoyed the weekend by getting some rest with her pet Nyke. In the recent picture posted by the National Award-winning actress, she can be seen sleeping next to her buddy. She chose to caption the photo, "After the Sunday lunch at work @iamnyke".

The Mahanati actress is known to treat her fans with adorable pictures from her daily life and Nyke also makes frequent appearances in these updates. Other South celebs like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda, etc. are also proud parents of dogs.

Check out the picture below:

On a different front, Keerthy Suresh is all set to give another powerful performance in Arun Matheswaran's crime drama, Saani Kaayidham. Tamil director Selvaraghavan will also be playing a crucial role in the project ready for an OTT release on 6 May. The recently revealed teaser of the thriller projects Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan as potential brother and sister. The venture has been directed by Arun Matheswaran. The story of Saani Kaayidham has been derived from a real-life incident that took place in the 1980s.

What's more, Keerthy Suresh will also be seen alongside superstar Mahesh Babu in Telugu action drama, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The romantic flick will release in the cinema halls on May 12. The shoot of this highly-awaited venture has been completed and the team has now moved to the post-production stage. Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been helmed by Parasuram and will feature background score and songs by S Thaman.

