Keerthy Suresh spends 'special moments' with her baby boy; Mahesh Babu & Namrata's post lunch pic with besties

Keerthy Suresh, as we all know is an avid dog lover and keeps treating us with adorable photos and videos with her pet Nyke. The stunner has yet again posted a video of her baby boy and we are all hearts. One can see, the Mahanati actress casually taking a walk with Nyke and it is all things adorable. Sharing it on IG, Keerthy captioned it, "A walk to remember...Some special moments with my baby boy."

Recently, the National award-winning actress penned a sweet note as Nyke turned 3 years. Keerthy Suresh wrote, "My baby boy just turned 3! They say a dog is the only thing that loves you more than himself, and after having you in my life for 3 years now I don’t think I could’ve agreed more. Your little heart has more love to hold than I could ever imagine and it’s so warm that no matter who comes, they fall under your charm!."

Take a look at her latest post:

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu had a great day as he spent time with his close friends and family members over lunch at home. Namrata Shirodkar shared a couple of post-lunch photos that also sees Arjun Rampal's ex-wife Mehr Jesia.

Namrata captioned the photos, "Lunch with my besties!! Missing the rest of our gang!! @dezv123 , @marielou_phillips, @sapremadhu & @svetlanacasper."

