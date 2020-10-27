  1. Home
Keerthy Suresh spreads festive vibes in her new post with checklist for celebrations; See post

Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram space and shared a photo of herself as she got ready for the festival of Vijayadasami.
While celebrating Dussehra, South star Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram space and shared her photo, while giving us some major goal for the festive season. In the post, she was seen in an ethnic salwar kameez along with her dog and a chic sling bag. Sharing the photo, she revealed her checklist for celebrations. Seeing her post, we cannot help but admire how radiant and happy she looks. This will give us some positive vibes and remind us to keep the festival spirits up even during the tough times.

Sharing the post, Keerthy wrote, “Today’s checklist: get festive - stay hydrated - be with my best companion #HappyVijayDashami #NykeDiaries”. After she shared the photo, her fans and followers took to the comments section and wished her a happy Vijayadasami. Meanwhile, on the work front, it was recently announced that Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing the leading lady in Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

See her post here:

The trailer of her upcoming film Miss India was also released by the makers, and the film is set to get a direct OTT release soon. She also has in her kitty, Annaatthe with Rajinikanth, where she will be sharing the screen space with three other leading ladies including Nayanthara, Meena, and Khushbu. Directed by Siruthai Siva, it is expected that the film’s shooting will be restarted soon. She will be seen as the lead actor in the upcoming rom-com Good Luck Sakhi.

Credits :Instagram

