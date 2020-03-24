Keerthy Suresh to star opposite Mahesh Babu in Parasuram's upcoming film? Find Out

If reports are to be believed then director Parasuram's upcoming film with Keerthy Suresh and Mahesh Babu in the lead is expected to be a family drama.

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh will be starring opposite the Maharshi actor Mahesh Babu in director Parasuram's upcoming film. The stunning actress Keerthy Suresh is currently looking forward to her film Miss India. The news reports about the Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu actor states that he has said no to Vamsi Paidipally as he did not agree with the director's script. There is no official announcement about Keerthy Suresh playing the female lead in the Parasuram directorial. The south siren, Keerthy Suresh has a key role in megastar Mohanlal's film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The makers of the Mohanlal starrer had previously released the first look of the gorgeous diva, Keerthy Suresh.

The fans and film audiences are looking forward to seeing Keerthy in the period drama. The film, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham will see Mohanlal essay the role of a warrior. The first look of the south drama was very intriguing and has generated a lot of curiosity among the fans and film audiences. Now, the latest update is that the southern diva could feature opposite the Bharat Ane Nenu star Mahesh Babu in director Parasuram's next film.

The makers are expected to make an official announcement about the film and its star cast very soon. If reports are to be believed then director Parasuram's upcoming film with Keerthy Suresh and Mahesh Babu in the lead is expected to be a family drama. The fans and film audiences are very excited to hear the news of Keerthy starring opposite Mahesh Babu.

