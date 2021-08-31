Keerthy Suresh to star in the remake of Kriti Sanon's Bollywood film Mimi?

The Kriti Sanon starrer Bollywood film Mimi, which revolves around a surrogate mother, has received a lot of acclaim from audiences and critics as well. As the film became so successful in Hindi, it is being said that it will be remade in South languages as well. According to reports, the Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam remake of Mimi is in talks with big makers and a star-studded cast.

It is also further being said that Keerthy Suresh, who is known to carry women oriented films, will star in the remake. She will reprise the role of Kriti Sanon in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam remake. The buzz is very strong and audiences also feel Keerthy Suresh would be a nice fit for the film. However, nothing is confirmed as they are just rumours for now.

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh is currently the busiest actress who has pipelines of movies in various film industries. Keerthy Suresh who saw success once again with Rang De (2021) opposite Nithiin this year, is roped in for a masterpiece Sarkaru Vaari Paata opposite Mahesh Babu, helmed by Parasuram. Keerthy is also working for an upcoming sports drama titled Good Luck Sakhi directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. She is part of Tamil films including Saani Kayidham and Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe. Keerthy will be seen in the sister role opposite Chiranjeevi in his next film titled Bholaa Shankar.