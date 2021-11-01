Keerthy Suresh starrer Good Luck Sakhi to hit the theatres on THIS date; Deets Inside

Keerthy Suresh and Aadhi Pinisetty will be seen together in the upcoming sports drama Good Luck Sakhi, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared a new poster to announce the official release date. Good Luck Sakhi will release in theatres on November 26, 2021. The new posters show Keerthy with a gun in her hand, flanked by Aadhi and Jagapathi Babu.

The posters and teaser garnered a wide range of attention amongst the audience. After a long postponement due to the COVID-19, Good Luck Sakhi, which was supposed to be released in 2020 finally got a release date in 2021. Sharing the poster, Keerthy Suresh wrote, "We can’t wait for you to meet Sakhi on 26th November! Red heart #GoodLuckSakhi is coming to theatres near you!"

Good Luck Sakhi was originally scheduled to release on 3rd June 2021 but was postponed. However, there were rumours of OTT release but makers clarified that there was never any such plan.

Good Luck Sakhi is a sports drama which follows the life of a woman shooter for which Keerthy Suresh was chosen. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music. The movie is jointly produced by Shravya Varma and Sudheer Chandra. Popular producer Dil Raju will be presenting the movie in Telugu. Good Luck Sakhi will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.