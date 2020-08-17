Keerthy Suresh starrer Miss India to release on a digital streaming platform?

There is a strong buzz in the film industry that makers of Miss India are planning to release the film on a digital streaming platform. The film with Keerthy Suresh in the lead was supposed to hit the theatres on April 17.

The latest news update about the actress Keerthy Suresh states that her upcoming film titled Miss India will release on an OTT platform. There is a strong buzz in the film industry that the makers of Miss India are planning to release the film on a digital streaming platform. The film with Keerthy Suresh in the lead was supposed to hit the theatres on April 17. But, due to the COVID 19 crisis the nation went into a lockdown.

Theatres were shut down and all the filming and production work was also suspended. Later on, many films which were due for a release took the OTT route for their releases. Now, the latest update on the film Miss India, stated that makers are planning to release the film on Netflix. The Keerthy Suresh starrer is helmed by director Narendra Nath. The first look of the film had impressed the fans and audience members immensely. The fans and followers of the actress are eagerly waiting for the film to release. If reports are to be believed then, makers of Miss India are planning to make an announcement about the film's release very soon. The fans of Keerthy Suresh are very excited about the latest news update about the film.

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh will also feature in the upcoming film called Annaatthe. This film has superstar Rajinikanth in the lead. The film is helmed by director Siva. The fans are looking forward to see what character Keerthy plays in the Rajinikanth starrer.

