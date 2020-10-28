Keerthy Suresh starrer Miss India's makers release the soulful melody Lacha Gummadi

The soulful melody Lacha Gummadi from the much awaited Keerthy Suresh starrer Miss India is winning hearts. Check out the song.

The makers of the upcoming film Miss India, released the lyrical video of the song called Lacha Gummadi. The soulful melody from the much awaited Keerthy Suresh starrer Miss India is winning hearts. The lead actress Keerthy Suresh enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles. The sultry diva will be essaying the lead role. The makers of the highly anticipated drama also released the film's trailer. The film Miss India's trailer sees how the lead character wants to be a businesswoman.

The southern actress is nailing her character look. On the work front, Keerthy Suresh will feature in some interesting projects. The stunner will feature in the upcoming films like Annaatthe with Rajinikanth in the lead, Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The gorgeous diva featured in the mystery drama called Penguin.Keerthy Suresh played the role of a mother. The fans and followers of the stunning actress are eagerly looking forward to watching the diva on the big screen.

Check out the song

The news reports further state that the sultry siren Keerthy Suresh will feature in the upcoming remake of Vedalam with Chiranjeevi in the lead. The original film featured Thala Ajith in the lead. The fans and film audiences are waiting for Miss India to release. The upcoming film will be released on a digital streaming platform. The film is generating a lot of interest among the fans.

