Keerthy Suresh starrer Raghu Thatha gets early glimpse; promises rollicking and hilarious adventure

Keerthy Suresh is undoubtedly one of the most famous names in the South Indian film industry. Her ability to portray a barrage of emotions with great ease has led her to being one of the most sought-after actresses as well.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the actress would be playing the lead role in Hombale Films’ debut Tamil venture, titled Raghu Thatha. In the latest update, the makers have taken to social media to share a small glimpse of the film. The shared a 20 second video with the caption:

“#RaghuThatha, a rollicking, hilarious adventure is coming soon to a cinema near you”

The glimpse showcased an old-school film promotion, where a group of people were walking across a market, announcing the release of the latest film, the eponymous Raghu Thatha, and invited the audience to watch the film with their family.

More about Raghu Thatha

The 20 second glimpse gave a basic idea of the world in which the film is set. It is understood that the film would tell the tale of a woman, played by Keerthy Suresh, who fights for the rights of women, and her land. It also explores how she creates a path for herself, fuelled by her determination and will power.

Cast and Crew of Raghu Thatha

Apart from the Maamannan actress, the film also features Devadarshini, MS Bhaskar, Ravindra Vijay and many more in prominent roles. Suman Kumar, known as the writer of shows like The Family Man and Farzi, and the Taapsee Pannu starrer Game Over, will be making his directorial debut with Raghu Thatha.

The film has been produced by Vijay Kirgandur, under the banner of Hombale Films, while the music for the film has been composed by Sean Roldan. Yamini Yagnamurthy cranks the camera for the film, and TS Suresh takes care of the editing department.

Keerthy Suresh on the work front

Keerthy Suresh has quite a number of films lined up before her, starting with the Jayam Ravi starrer Siren, which is helmed by Anthony Bhagyaraj. The actress also has a film titled Revolver Rita in the pipeline. The film would be helmed by K. Chandra, and is said to feature Redin Kinglsey and Raadhika Sarathkumar in prominent roles. Apart from that, it is also understood that the actress would be making her Hindi debut alongside Varun Dhawan in VD18, which is backed by Atlee.

