Keerthy Suresh starrer Saani Kaayidham to get a direct OTT release ?

Keerthy Suresh starrer Saani Kaayidham was gearing up for a theatrical release. But now, reports suggest that the movie will be directly released on OTT in April and will skip the theatrical release. The reports further suggest that a well-known OTT platform has bought the rights for the film helmed by Arun Matheswaran.

The film will also mark the acting debut of director Selvaraghavan. Meanwhile, the filmmaker also acted in Vijay’s starrer Beast, which will also be releasing this April. Arun Matheswaran who made his directorial debut in 2021 with Rocky is now all set to release his next movie Saani Kaayidham. After the release of Saani Kaayidham, Arun Matheswaran will commence work on his upcoming project starring Dhanush. The news was officially announced by the actor in December 2021 on Twitter.

The first look of Saani Kaayidhwas was released last March and received a positive response from the audience. Also, it is believed that the shooting for the film has been completed recently.

Apart from Saani Kaayidhwas, the National Award-Winning actress Keerthy Suresh will play the role of a shooter in the women-centric sports drama, Good Luck Sakhi. Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the film will be out in theatres on 28 January. Presented by Dil Raju, Devi Sri Prasad has scored the music for the film and Chirantan Das has done the cinematography. Keerthy Suresh will also be sharing screen space with star Mahesh Babu in director Parasuram’s next titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

