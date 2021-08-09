Keerthy Suresh: The stepping foot for blockbuster women centric movies in the new era of film industry

When you hear someone say a particular movie is good, the first question we ask is who is the hero, never who is the heroine or director. However, things are slowly changing as women are getting front foot and nailing it to every bit, be it direction or acting. Gone are the days, where an actor carried an entire film for blockbuster success, women-oriented or content-oriented are taking its path. While there are many such brave and talented actresses, today we are speaking about Keerthy Suresh. The actress has paved a niche for herself to become one of the most popular and bankable actresses of the South film industry.

Keerthy Suresh's turning point in her career is the bilingual film Mahanati, where she played the role of legendary actress Savitri and did every justice by bagging the National award. With that, there has been no looking back for Keerthy as she signed many women-oriented movies, where she led the whole show and carried to theatres with whistles and claps.

While Keerthy Suresh is the fastest rising star in the film industry, her movies speak volumes about how she chooses different genres and power-packed roles. The actress is here to rule and every bit of her attitude with back-to-back successful films is proof. Be it blockbusters hits like Mahanati, Penguin, Miss India, or yet-to-be-released Good Luck Sakhi, she only raised the bar high as the too actress knows how to grab the spotlight right with various roles in each movie. She is definitely a trailblazer. And what makes us say this is because Keerthy Suresh does not believe in taking up all-glam roles. In the industry, where an actress might get petrified to play a mother or a role of a rural girl, Keerthy Suresh accepted those roles with utmost grace and did wonder as she played a role of a mother in Penguin and a village girl in Good Luck Sakhi.

Women-oriented films have always been there but had a limited appeal and market, especially in India. Now, the scenario has changed as audiences are now enjoying content-based movies and power-packed roles more than anything. It is to be noted that although Mahanti featured star-studded casts like Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, and Samantha Akkineni, Keerthy Suresh did not let go of the essence of her role as Savitri.

Cheers to Keerthy Suresh for having an aura and screen persona to carry the entire film on her shoulders and bang it with a blockbuster hit at the box office. We also hope that Keerthy Suresh who is marking a name for herself with women-centric films becomes a force for many women actresses. We wish to get to see such revolutionary, much more women-oriented films, led by women cast and crew.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni, Keerthy Suresh to Nayanthara: SHEROES of South Indian film industry