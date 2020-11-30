Keerthy Suresh to take revenge on Nithiin after he clicks her hilarious pic on sets of Range De in Dubai

Nithiin recently shared a hilarious picture of Keerthy Suresh taking a nap in the middle of the shoot and it is too cute.

Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin are currently shooting for the new schedule of their upcoming film Rang De. Directed by Venky Alturi, the shooting of the film is underway in Dubai and going by the latest on-set photos, looks like the team is having a gala time. Nithiin recently shared a hilarious picture of Keerthy Suresh taking a nap in the middle of the shoot and it is too cute. The actress also shared the same pic and said she will take revenge on Nithiin and director Venky for the same.

Sharing it on Instagram, she wrote, "Lesson learnt to never sleep in the middle of the sets!. Jealous, aren’t you? @actor_nithiin @venky_atluri...Revenge shall be taken!." In the times of COVID, which can be a little stressful, it is great to see how Range De team is keeping up the right enthusiasm on the sets and completing the shoot. Rang De is one of the much-awaited films and fans are looking forward to catching Nithiin and Keerthy together on the big screen. Rang De will have music by Devi Sri Prasad and is slated to release in 2021.

Check out Keerthy Suresh's latest Instagram photo:

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh is having fun with her bunch of friends in Dubai. Post the shoot, the National-Award winning actress took some time out and met her Dubai friends. Sharing a few photos of herself looking gorgeous as ever in a green dress, Keerthy wrote, "Dubai 2020 with my Dubai squad!."

Credits :Instagram

