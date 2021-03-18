Keerthy Suresh takes revenge on Nithiin with a cute video; His wife Shalini and Kajal Aggarwal COMMENT

Keerthy Suresh used a throwback photo of her and Nithiin from the sets in Dubai and gave a funny effect to it.

Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin are gearing up for the grand release of their upcoming film, Rang De. Directed by Venky Atluri, the film has been the talk of the town since its inception. The team had a gala time on the sets while shooting for the film. Nithiin and director Venky Atluri had also pulled a prank on Keerthy Suresh by sharing a photo of her taking nap and relaxing on the chair in between the shots. Sharing the video of the same, Nithiin wrote on Instagram, “Between the shot @KeerthyOfficial relaxing. While we are sweating."

Well, the National award-winning actress Keerthy has not successfully managed to take revenge on Nithiin in the most hilarious yet sweet way. The actress used a throwback photo of her and Nithiin from the sets in Dubai. She gave a funny effect to it using an app with background music, Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy Aaja song from Mithun Chakraborty's film Disco Dancer. Sharing the video on Instagram, the Mahanati actress captioned, "Hi Arjun, here is my revenge ...Love, Anu."

Kajal Aggarwal soon dropped laughing emoticons while Nithiin's wife Shalini commented, "LMAO. Cannot stop laughing."

Take a look below:



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial) Rang De is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments and is releasing on March 26. The film has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, and cinematography is handled by P. C. Sreeram, with Naveen Nooli as the editor.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×