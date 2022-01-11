Keerthy Suresh tests positive for COVID-19; Says 'under isolation and safe hands'

Keerthy Suresh has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. The actress also mentioned that she is in isolation and under safe. She also stated that it is very scary to see the fast the virus is spreading at this point.

Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram handle and shared an official note to announce about being contracted to Coronavirus. "I have tested positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms, despite taking all necessary precautions and safety measures, which is a scary reminder of the rate at which the virus is spreading." She also urged those who came in close contact with her to get tested. "Please follow all the COVID safety norms and stay safe. If you haven't been vaccinated yet, please take your vaccines at the earliest to avoid severe symptoms and for the better health of you and your loved ones. Hoping for a speedy recovery and will be back in action soon!"

In the last couple of weeks, many actors tested positive for COVID-19 including Priyadarshan, Mahesh Babu, S Thaman, Sherin, Arun Vijay, Shobana. Sathyaraj, Khushbu Sundar along with others. Last month actors Kamal Haasan, Vadivelu and Vikram were also affected by the virus.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy Suresh will next share screen space with Mahesh Babu in Parasuram's upcoming flick Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Helmed by Parasuram, Sarkaru Vaari Paata will release in theatres on 1 April 2022.

Also Read: Sathyaraj continues to recover from COVID-19; Actor discharged from the hospital