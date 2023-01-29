Keerthy Suresh to marry her high-school sweetheart? Here's the truth

The grapevine further suggested that Keerthy Suresh has fallen for one of the leading men from the South. It was also suggested that he is planning to divorce his wife to be with the National Award-Winning star. Nevertheless, the sources close to the actress have now cleared the air saying that the diva is in a relationship with her school sweetheart, and the two have been together for more than thirteen years now.

The Nenu Sailaja actress Keerthy Suresh has made a strong mark for herself in a short span. The 30-year-old actress also bagged the National Award for her spellbinding portrayal of yesteryear actress Savithri in the biopic, Mahanati. The movie buffs want to know everything about the diva. Recently, a lot of buzz was created regarding the Sarkaru Vaari Paata star's marriage plans. The rumor mills suggested that the stunner is dating a music composer. However, these turned out to be false speculations.

If the reports are to be believed, their parents have also given their nod to the union. Although, the wedding has been put on the back burner for the time being as the actress is busy with her professional commitments at the moment. According to the reports, Keerthy Suresh's mystery man is the owner of a resort chain in Kerala. However, any confirmation from either side is still awaited.

Keerthy Suresh's lineup

On the professional front, Keerthy Suresh will next grace the silver screens with the much-anticipated action entertainer, Dasara. She will be seen sharing screen space with Natural Star Nani in Srikanth Odela's directorial. She will be seen as the village belle Vennala in the rural drama.

In addition to this, Keerthy Suresh will also play a lead in Raghu Thatha. Conceptualized and directed by Suman Kumar, KGF makers Hombale Films are financing the project. If the first look poster of the film is any hint, the drama will revolve around Hindi imposition. For those who do not know, the title of the movie is inspired by the iconic line 'Ek gaon mein ek kisan raghu tha' from K Bhagyaraj's 1981 drama, Indru Poi Naalai Vaa.

Over and above this, Keerthy Suresh has also joined forces with filmmaker K Chandru for Revolver Rita. Yashoda actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her social media, and dropped the first look from the movie, "Wishing some of my favourite people the very best @KeerthyOfficial@Jagadishbliss #RevolverRita Looking forward to this !! @dirchandru @dineshkrishnanb @Cinemainmygenes @Aiish_suresh @TheRoute @PassionStudios_."

