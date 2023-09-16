Keerthy Suresh to marry Jawan music composer Anirudh Ravichander soon? Actress' father REACTS

This is not the first time that Keerthy has been the subject of wedding rumors. In the past, she has been linked to several other actors, but all of these rumors have turned out to be false. This time, the rumors that have been swirling feature her with ace music director Anirudh Ravichander. The actress' father has taken to address these rumors and here's what he has to say about them!

Keerthy Suresh's father says her wedding rumors with Anirudh Ravichander are baseless

Keerthy Suresh's father Suresh Kumar reacted to her wedding rumors with Anirudh Ravichander and called them baseless. In a conversation with OTT Play, he reportedly said, "There’s absolutely no truth in that. The reports are all baseless without an iota of truth in them. There have been news of so many other link-ups too and this is not the first time someone is putting up a news story about her and Anirudh either."

Keerthy Suresh has also apparently denied wedding rumors with the young musician. She was quoted saying to Times Now, "It is wrong news. Anirudh is a friend of mine."

Keerthy Suresh and Anirudh Ravichander

However, it is to be noted that this is not the first time wedding rumors of Keerthy Suresh and Anirudh Ravichander surfaced. For the unversed, Keerty and Anirudh have worked together on many films like Remo, Thaana Serndha Kootam, Agnyaathavasi, and many more. They are also known to be very close friends.

Recently, the Remo actress danced to Anirudh's blockbuster song Chaleya from Jawan. She grooved to the song and performed the hook step with Atlee's wife Priya in the viral reel.

Keerthy Suresh's wedding rumors with Dubai-based businessman

A few months ago, there were rumors that the National Award-winning actress was in a relationship with a Dubai-based businessman named Farhan. The relationship and wedding rumors were fueled after she posted a photo on social media. However, after the news went viral, the Dasara actress clarified that the man in the photo was her friend. But the actress did confirm that she is in a relationship and will reveal the identity of her mystery man soon.

Earlier too, Keerthy's father shared a video message and clarified her relationship rumors with the Dubai-based businessman. He also added that Keerthy is not dating any Dubai-based businessman and the one she was posing with in a viral pic is just her good friend.

ALSO READ: Keerthy Suresh dances to Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan song Chaleya; Atlee's cameo in video is too hard to miss