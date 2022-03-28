Keerthy Suresh & Tovino Thomas make for an enchanting duo in the latest poster of court drama 'Vaashi'

Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh will be working side by side in Vishnu G Raghav's upcoming Malayalam film Vaashi. After stimulating fans' excitement with their court drama's first look, the team has dropped yet another sneak peek from their forthcoming project.

In the recently released poster from the legal drama, Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh can be seen sitting alongside one another, exchanging a soft glance. They are also seen flaunting their precious smiles in this poster. Now, shedding some more light on their latest venture, the National Award winning actress Keerthy Suresh will essay the role of advocate Madhavi Mohan in her next, while Tovino Thomas reprises the role of another advocate, Ebin Mathew.

Check out the poster below:

Jointly bankrolled by Revathy Klamandirr and G Suresh Kumar, the movie will also see Kottayam Ramesh, Maya Vishwanath, Maya Menon, Baiju, and Nandu in key characters, along with others. Kailas Menon is in charge of the film's score and Roby Varghese Raj has taken care of the cinematography. In the meantime, Mahesh Narayanan is responsible for the film's editing.

Additionally, Keerthy Suresh will also be sharing screen space with superstar Mahesh Babu in the romantic comedy Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Helmed by Parasuram, the film is slated to hit the silver screen on 12 May.

The star has further joined hands with Fahadh Faasil and Vadivel in Mari Selvaraj’s next titled, Maamannan. Financed by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies, the movie will also have Udhayanidhi Stalin as the lead alongside Keerthy Suresh.

With an exciting lineup, fans can expect to see a lot of their dear stars in 2022.

Also Read: VT12: Varun Tej joins hands with filmmaker Praveen Sattaru for his next; See PICS