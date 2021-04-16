Keerthy Suresh, Vijay Sethupathi, AR Rahman & others grace red carpet premiere of 99 Songs

Keerthy Suresh, Vijay Sethupathi, director Gautham Menon, STR and others were seen at the special screening of the film.

AR Rahman's maiden production, a musical love story '99 Songs' has released today on April 16. Starring newcomers Ehan Bhatt and Edilsy in lead roles, the film has been the talk of the town since a very long time. 99 Songs is out for the audience and the first reviews have started pouring in on social media. Ahead of the release, the makers hosted a red carpet premiere of the film in Chennai, attended by many biggies. Keerthy Suresh, Vijay Sethupathi, director Gautham Menon, STR and others were seen at the special screening.

One can see, Keerthy Suresh looked her stylish best in white pants teamed up with a polo neck shirt while Sethupathi was seen in his casual attire. Directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, the musical film has simultaneously released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Ahead of the release, Samantha, Naga Chaitanya and others shared their thoughts and wished legend AR Rahman for the film. 99 Songs also features Tenzin Dalha, Lisa Ray, Manisha Koirala, Rahul Ram and Ranjit Barot.

Earlier, AR Rahman was asked what inclined him to turn writer and producer, to this he replied, "Mani Ratnam once said to me that when you know how to make a movie, it’s like how you make a song. You’ve the introduction, the theme of the song, the tune and then you do the BGM. Then comes the antara and you’ve a journey that eventually comes to an end beautifully. He said that the process is like a story and it just struck me how nice it is to speak in your own language about another art such as story writing. That inspired me. I love stories, I love to study people and their lives; not just people from our Indian culture but from many other cultures as well."

