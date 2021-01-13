Keerthy Suresh watches Vijay's Master in a cinema hall and shares a glimpse as she feels ecstatic; WATCH

Keerthy Suresh took to social media and shared a glimpse as she visited theatre after a year to watch Master.

After almost a year, Vijay's Master brings the audience back to the cinema halls amid pandemic. The much-awaited Tamil film has hit the screens today with 100 per cent occupancy. Vijay's fans can't keep calm and have taken social media by storm as the film released during Pongal 2021. First reviews of the collage-drama are out on social media and clearly, Master is winning hearts. Meanwhile, National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh also could not stop herself from watching the film in a theatre.

The stunner took to social media and shared a glimpse as she visited theatre after a year to watch Master. Keerthy Suresh wrote, "Can’t even describe how ecstatic it feels to be back at a theatre after waiting for a whole year, and what’s even better? It’s for #Master." A lot of celebs from the industry are sending best wishes to Vijay for his film's grand release in the cinema. Samantha Akkineni, Hansika Motwani are among many who tweeted to wish Thalapathy Vijay for Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Take a look at Keerthy's Instagram post:

Master also stars Vijay Sethupathi as a villain along with Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in important roles. Produced by XB Film Creators and Seven Screen Studios, Master has also released in Hindi dubbed version as 'Vijay: The Master'. The much-awaited film has got a fantastic start at the box office and it remains to see how it performs on Pongal holiday.

