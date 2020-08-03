Keerthy Suresh is winning hearts with her traditional avatar; Actress shares a PHOTO with her sister

Keerthy Suresh looks gorgeous in a traditional saree in the latest photo shared by the actress on her Instagram account. The Mahanati actress shared a stunning picture alongside her sister on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

The southern actress Keerthy Suresh looks gorgeous in a traditional saree in the latest photo shared by the actress on her Instagram account. The Mahanati actress shared a stunning picture alongside her sister on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The south siren Keerthy Suresh wrote in her Instagram post, "Friend, protector, sister. Thank you for being my all in one! #SisterLove #HappyRakshaBandhan." The sultry actress looks every bit the diva she is in the latest photo shared by her on Instagram. Keerthy Suresh look ethereal in her multi coloured saree and delicate jewellery.

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh will be seen in some interesting projects. The actress will be seen as the female lead in the upcoming film Rang De. The southern actress featured as the lead in the suspense crime thriller called Penguin. The film had released on a digital streaming platform. The south flick Penguin featured Keerthy Suresh as a mother who was trying to find her missing son. The south actress Keerthy Suresh will also feature in a key role in the Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe. The film is helmed by ace southern director Siva.

Check out the photo:

This film happens to be one of the most highly anticipated flicks from the south film industry. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the makers of the southern film, Annaatthe had to stop their film work. The Rajinikanth starrer had reportedly gone on floor last year in December.

