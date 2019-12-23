Keerthy Suresh wins National Award for Mahanati; Fans shower the star with wishes

South star Keerthy Suresh bagged the national award for Best Actress for her role as late actor Savithri in the Movie Mahanati.

This year’s National Film Awards ceremony took place finally after prolonged delay in New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan today. Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu handed the awards out to the winners. While Amitabh Bachchan bagged the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Keerthy Suresh won the Best Actress Award for her role as legendary actress Savithri in Telugu biopic Mahanati. The film bagged the Best Film Award as well. The President, during the ceremony made special mention of the Awardees - Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Keerthy Suresh and .

While we are unable to contain our happiness for Keerthy Suresh, social media is flooded with wishes for the actor. When the news about her award was revealed, Keerthy Suresh posted a note on Twitter. While thanking everyone for selecting her, she wrote, "First and foremost, I would like to thank each and every member from the press and media fraternity. They have been the early ones to strongly affirm that our film 'Mahanati' will get its due honours with their positive reviews and unconditional appreciations."

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh will be seen sharing screen space with Rajinikanth in his upcoming film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 168. It is being reported that she will be playing the role of Rajinikanth’s sister in the film. It was also reported that the actor opted out of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan citing to unavailability of dates.

