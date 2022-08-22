Keerthy Suresh wishes Bholaa Shankar co-star Chiranjeevi on his birthday: An honour to share screen with you

Another birthday wish for Megastar Chiranjeevi. After Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Mahesh Babu, and others, the National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh also posted a picture with the birthday star on Twitter. The photo shows the Bholaa Shankar co-stars laughing at an event. While the Dasara actress looks stunning in a black saree, the Acharya actor is donning a grey suit and specs.

Posting the still, she wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Chiru @KChiruTweets Garu! Here’s wishing you a very Happy Birthday. It’s been such an honour to meet you & share screen with you! Can’t wait to get back on the sets & converse with you. May you have a healthy, happy & an amazing year ahead just like you! Love Mee Chelli."

Check out the post below:

Prior to this, Ram Charan also shared a picture of the father and son combo twinning in white and wrote on the internet, "To the world’s best DaD!! Happiest birthday!"

For the unversed, Keerthy Suresh will be playing the Megastar's sister in Meher Ramesh's Bholaa Shankar . Marking the protagonist's birthday, the makers announced yesterday that the movie will reach the cinema halls on the 14th April 2023.

These two will be accompanied by Tamannaah Bhatia as the leading lady, along with Raghu Babu, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Pragathi, Sri Mukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya, Getup Srinu, Rashmi Gautam, Uttej, and Prabhas Seenu in other secondary roles.

Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments has financed the drama, while Marthand K Venkatesh has done the editing. Satyanand has provided the script for Bholaa Shankar, and the dialogues have been penned by Thirupathi Mamidala.