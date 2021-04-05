  1. Home
Keerthy Suresh wishes her ‘darling’ Rashmika Mandanna on birthday; Says they need to click more pics together

While wishing Rashmika Mandanna on her birthday, Sarkaru Vaari Paata actress Keerthy Suresh shared a photo with her and called her as her ‘darling’.
Keerthy Suresh wishes her 'darling' Rashmika Mandanna on birthday; Says they need to click more pics together
Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram space and shared a photo with Rashmika Mandanna while wishing her on her birthday. Sharing the photo, Keerthy Suresh addressed Rashmika as her ‘darling’ and said that they need to click more photos. The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actress wrote, “Happy birthday darling!! Wishing you an awesome year ahead!!! @iamRashmika By the way we need more pictures together, I couldn’t find a single decent picture”.

Since morning, fans and celebrities have been flooding the social media with their wishes to the actress. The Karnataka Crush enjoys a massive fan-base for her acting skills and she managed to capture a permanent space in the hearts of her fans in films like Dear Comrade and Sarileru Neekevvaru. She also has a huge number of followers on her social media spaces as she posts photos and keeps her followers updated about her whereabouts.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde's boho satin jumpsuit look for summer is chic and steal worthy

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is quite busy with the line up of films in South and in Bollywood. Her Tamil film Sulthan with Karthi hit the big screens on April 2 and it is receiving a positive response from the audience. She is currently busy with the shooting of her Bollywood debut Mission Majnu and her Tollywood film Pushpa with Allu Arjun. Keerthy Suresh, on the other hand, has a handful of films in her kitty including Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Mahesh Babu directed by Parasuram and Annaatthe with Rajinikanth in the lead role directed by Siruthai Siva.

