Keerthy Suresh wishes Mahanati director Nag Ashwin on his birthday by sharing candid PHOTOS from the shoot

Keerthy Suresh shared wonderful pictures from the shoot of the blockbuster film, Mahanati on the eve of the director's birthday.

The stunning diva Keerthy Suresh shared wonderful pictures from the shoot of the blockbuster film, Mahanati on the eve of the director's birthday. Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram account to wish the talented director. The south siren looked every bit the diva she is the candid behind the scenes photos. Keerthy wrote in her Instagram post that the south director Nag Ashwin was one of the coolest, weird, funny, crazy, and incredibly talented people she has come across. In a funny way, the actress who will feature in the film called Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, said, "You mean a lot more to me than what you think you mean to me but you think I don’t know how much it means to me to think like what you think about me."

On the work front, the southern diva will feature in the south film called Miss India. The film is helmed by director Narendra Nath and music is composed by S Thaman. Miss India happens to be one of the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry. The makers of the Mohanlal starrer, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham had unveiled the first look poster of the gorgeous diva. Keerthy Suresh will be seen in a very unique avatar.

Check out the post by Keerthy Suresh:

The fans and followers of the Mahanati actress took to their social media accounts to share their thoughts about Keerthy's first look poster from the Priyadarshan directorial. The film will feature Malayalam megastar Mohanlal as the naval chief in a period drama. Asuran actress Manju Warrier will be seen in a key role in the Mohanlal starrer.

