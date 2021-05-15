Keerthy Suresh wishes Ram Pothineni a blessed year ahead; Samantha calls him firecracker performer on birthday

Celebs like Raashi Khanna, Nabha Natesh, Sai Dharam Tej, Krithi Shetty, Charmee Kaur, actor Siddharth and Genelia D'Souza also showered Ram Pothineni with birthday wishes on social media.

Ram Pothineni celebrates his 33rd birthday today, May 15. Several Tollywood stars took to social media and sent heartfelt birthday wishes to the actor. Film composer Devi Sri Prasad wrote, "HAPPIEST MUSICAL BIRTHDAY to You Dearest Brother RAAAAM BOYYYYYY. The ENERGETIC STAAAR@ramsayz Birthday. Keep Rocking as always n pls hav a safe n a Beautiful Birthday. Lets Rock again with #RAPO19 along With @dirlingusamy sirrr (sic)."

Keerthy Suresh penned a sweet birthday note for Ram on his birthday. She wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday @ramsayz !!! Wishing you a great one and a blessed year ahead." On the other hand, Samantha Akkineni called him a firecracker of a performer as she posted a birthday for iSmart Shankar actor. "Happy birthday you firecracker of a performer. wishing you a healthy and blessed year ahead." Celebs like Raashi Khanna, Nabha Natesh, Sai Dharam Tej, Krithi Shetty, Charmee Kaur, actor Siddharth and Genelia D'Souza also showered Ram Pothineni with birthday wishes on social media.

Raashi Khanna tweeted, "Happy birthday to my favourite human, @ramsayz wish you all the happiness in the world!"

On the work front, Ram, who was last seen in Telugu actor-thriller RED, will be seen in an upcoming untitled bilingual film to be directed by Lingu Swamy. Uppena actress Krithi Shetty will be seen playing the female lead role.

Here's wishing Ram Pothineni a very Happy Birthday!

