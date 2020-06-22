Keerthy Suresh wishes Thalapathy Vijay on his birthday by playing a beautiful tune on the violin

The Mahanati actress had previously said that she revisited her hobby of playing the violin. The actress gave a good proof of her stunning violin playing skills by playing a tune for actor Thalapathy Vijay on his birthday today.

The Master actor Thalapathy Vijay celebrates his birthday today. The fans and followers of the southern star took to their social media handles, to wish the star on his birthday. Many celebrities and actors from the south film industry also took to their social media to wish the Bigil star on his birthday. Joining that list of celebrities is south siren Keerthy Suresh. The Mahanati actress had previously said that she revisited her hobby of playing the violin. The actress gave a good proof of her stunning violin playing skills by playing a tune for actor Thalapathy Vijay on the eve of the actor's birthday.

The Penguin actress Keerthy Suresh played a beautiful tune on her violin for Thalapathy Vijay. The gorgeous diva shared a video on her IGTV wherein she is playing the tune for the Bigil actor. On the work front, Keerthy Suresh has some interesting films coming up. The stunner will be seen in films like Annaatthe starring south megastar Rajinikanth, Miss India and Good Luck Sakhi. The actress recently saw the release of her film Penguin.

The film was a crime thriller. The film saw Keerthy Suresh essaying the role of a mother who is trying to find her missing son, who is kidnapped. The actress plays a gritty character who is determined to find her son. Keerthy Suresh will also feature in Mahesh Babu's upcoming film with Parasuram, titled, Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

(ALSO READ: Keerthy Suresh's adorable photos with her pet dog will brighten up your mood; Check out)

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×