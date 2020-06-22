  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Keerthy Suresh wishes Thalapathy Vijay on his birthday by playing a beautiful tune on the violin

The Mahanati actress had previously said that she revisited her hobby of playing the violin. The actress gave a good proof of her stunning violin playing skills by playing a tune for actor Thalapathy Vijay on his birthday today.
9122 reads Mumbai
Keerthy Suresh wishes Thalapathy Vijay on his birthday by playing a beautiful tune on the violinKeerthy Suresh wishes Thalapathy Vijay on his birthday by playing a beautiful tune on the violin
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Master actor Thalapathy Vijay celebrates his birthday today. The fans and followers of the southern star took to their social media handles, to wish the star on his birthday. Many celebrities and actors from the south film industry also took to their social media to wish the Bigil star on his birthday. Joining that list of celebrities is south siren Keerthy Suresh. The Mahanati actress had previously said that she revisited her hobby of playing the violin. The actress gave a good proof of her stunning violin playing skills by playing a tune for actor Thalapathy Vijay on the eve of the actor's birthday.

The Penguin actress Keerthy Suresh played a beautiful tune on her violin for Thalapathy Vijay. The gorgeous diva shared a video on her IGTV wherein she is playing the tune for the Bigil actor. On the work front, Keerthy Suresh has some interesting films coming up. The stunner will be seen in films like Annaatthe starring south megastar Rajinikanth, Miss India and Good Luck Sakhi. The actress recently saw the release of her film Penguin.

The film was a crime thriller. The film saw Keerthy Suresh essaying the role of a mother who is trying to find her missing son, who is kidnapped. The actress plays a gritty character who is determined to find her son. Keerthy Suresh will also feature in Mahesh Babu's upcoming film with Parasuram, titled, Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

(ALSO READ: Keerthy Suresh's adorable photos with her pet dog will brighten up your mood; Check out)

Credits :instagram

Latest Videos
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Celebs who are yoga enthusiasts
Sushmita Sen on turning ‘Aarya’ for her Alizeh, Renee, Rohman Shawl & her comeback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'
Love Talkies: YRKKH’s Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode on their love story, fights, first impression
Reminiscing Sushant Singh Rajput’s happy moments

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement