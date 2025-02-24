Keerthy Suresh wraps up her wedding memories with starry glimpses from her after-party; check PICS

Keerthy Suresh has been winning the hearts of fans both with her professional front and personal life. Amid delivering some massive box office hits, the actress recently turned to a new chapter of her life after getting married to long-time beau Antony Thattil. While the actress has been quite frequent in sharing glimpses from her wedding soiree on social media, she recently dropped some more happy pictures from the same.

In the photos, Keerthy and Anthony were seen matching the vibe in glittery outfits as they enjoyed the whole night with fun, frolic and lots of dance.

Check out the photos here:

Along with it, she penned a caption that read, “And we danced our hearts out “After” That’s a wrap #ForTheLoveOfNyke. Thank you, Buhbyeee.”

Meanwhile, on February 3, the Baby John actress gave a peek into the colorful pre-wedding event as she twinned with her husband in customized outfits that captured several moments from their love story.

Take a look at the pictures here:

While Anthony wore a customized color-blocked shirt with white trousers, Keerthy, on the other hand, chose a similar patterned long shirt over white crop top pants. The duo was seen cherishing every moment of their day as they sang, danced and posed for the camera.

They were even joined by their pet dog Nyke and they also clicked some cute pictures with their furry friend.

Sharing the priceless moments Keerthy wrote, “When in Goa, “Just Go Goan,” P.S Every detail tells a story.”

For the unversed, Keerthy and Anthony got married following both Indian and Christian rituals in Goa back in December 2024. The duo were in a relationship for 15 long years.