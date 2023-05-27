Keerthy Suresh wraps up the shoot of Ranguthatha; Celebrates with her team on sets

Keerthy Suresh wrapped up the shoot of the Tamil film Ranguthatha. The actress celebrated the pack up of the shoot with her team on the sets. The film, which is bankrolled by the makers of KGF and Kantara, Hombale Films, shared a few photos of Keerthy with her team from the sets. This film marks the debut of the production house in Tamil cinema.

The makers took to Twitter and shared a few photos from the sets as Ranguthatha wrapped up the shoot. Keerthy Suresh is seen with all smiles, posing with her team on the sets. The actress looked stunning in a blue striped skirt and white shirt.

Sharing the pics, the makers wrote, "That's a wrap, folks! Raghuthatha, where the revolution finds its home, has completed its fiery shoot! Stay tuned for a revolution that'll make your heart race! #Raghuthatha."

Check out the pics of Keerthy Suresh's Ranguthatha here:

About Ranguthatha

The drama has been conceptualized and directed by the award-winning Family Man writer Suman Kumar, who will be making his first project as the director with Raghuthatha. The film is touted to be an uplifting tale of a young woman who finds her true identity as she embarks on a challenging journey to protect the identity of her people and land. The movie's title is inspired by the iconic line 'Ek gaon mein ek kisan raghu tha' from K Bhagyaraj's 1981 drama, Indru Poi Naalai Vaa.

According to reports, the makers are planning to release the movie theatrically in 2023. However, an official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

Upcoming films

The actress also joined forces with filmmaker K Chandru for Revolver Rita. She is also playing a pivotal role in Chiranjeevi's Telugu film Bholaa Shankar, which also features Tamannaah Bhatia. Directed by Meher Ramesh, the film is slated for release on August 11, 2023. Keerthy Suresh also has films like Tamil Maamannan with Vadivelu, Udhayyanidhi Stalin, and Siren with Ponniyin Selvan 2 star Jayam Ravi as well.

