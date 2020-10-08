Keerthy Suresh's airport looks are chic, simple and all about subtle, muted tones & we are taking note

From sharing no-makeup selfies on Instagram to keep all things simple, Keerthy Suresh proves she is an actor in the industry who has no airs about her.

Keerthy Suresh is a National award-winning actress but her simplicity and down to earth attitude will surely amaze you. She a superstar with no airs. The stunner lights up the screen with her powerful on-screen presence and one of the many is Mahanati. She played the role of actress Savitri in the biopic. Keerthy won hearts and is setting high expectations among the moviegoers with her every role in the films. Despite winning the prestigious award and adding her name to list of other biggest actors of Indian Cinema, Keerthy Suresh is among the most grounded and self-aware celebrity. Even when it comes to fashion, she believes in keeping simple and elegant. From sharing no-makeup selfies on Instagram to keep all things simple, the young actress proves she is an actor in the industry who has no airs about her.

Today, we decided to take a look at how her airport style has slowly evolved in the best possible way. Her fashion choices are getting better. Earlier today as she was heading to catch her flight, Keerthy picked a chic and cool singlet white dress that she paired with a floral print shrug and waist belt. We are totally in love with her stunning airport look. Her collection of airport looks is travel-friendly, co-ord set, jogger pants with simple tee and kurta set. Keerthy Suresh's top 5 latest airport looks decoded:

Take a look at how she jets off in her comfy best:

2. Keerthy Suresh in striped pantsuit:

For one her recent airport visit, Keerthy upped her fashion game in the most stylish way. She picked striped pantsuit paired with a black simple tee. The stunner decided to ditch the makeup and accessorised her airport look with sunglasses.

3. Keerthy in all-white

While wearing all-white is tricky and not everyone's cup of tea, the Tollywood actress Keerthy Suresh shows us how to travel in the same in the best stylish and simple way. Take a cue and try out all-white kurta-pant look during your next travel.

4. Basic, cheerful and how!

Keerthy loves layering and something most of us love to do too! She is obsessed with jackets and shrugs and never forgets her favourite pair of dark sunglasses to complete her airport look.

5. All about being comfortable:

The Good Luck Sakhi actress was spotted by the paparazzi in her cool and casual avatar. Comfy is her second name, clearly! What do you think about Keerthy’s airport style file? Let me know in the comments below! Also Read: PHOTOS: Samantha Akkineni keeps it simple in a white layered kurta to beat the heat: Yay or Nay

