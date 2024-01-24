Keerthy Suresh's die-hard fan gets a reply after waiting for 234 days

Keerthy Suresh is one of the most sought-after actresses in South Indian cinema who is also quickly set to make her debut in Hindi cinema as well.

As far as her social interactions go, the actress has surprised one of her fans on X (formerly Twitter) today. The user had been tweeting about Keerthy Suresh for almost a year and he wanted the actress to reply to him.

Now, the actress has fulfilled her fan's desire and replied to him on his 234th tweet. The actress said, “Ooohh 234 ! That’s a fancy number! sorry that you had to wait! Lots of love”

See Keerthy Suresh’s official tweet

Keerthy has been hitting the headlines quite often these days, especially with her film Siren starring Jayam Ravi in the lead role set to hit the theaters on February 16.

The film was initially rumored to opt for a direct-to-OTT release due to the release date being postponed several times citing various reasons but yesterday, Jayam Ravi himself clarified that the film will be released on the big screen.

The film is touted to be an emotional action-drama where Keerthy plays the role of a police officer with the teaser hinting at a cat-and-mouse chase when the protagonist gets out on parole.

Along with Jayam Ravi and Keerthy Suresh, the film also boasts an ensemble cast of actors like Yogi Babu, Anupama Parameswaran, and many more in prominent roles with GV Prakash Kumar composing the tracks and Sam CS handling the background score.

The film helmed by Anthony Bhagyaraj has Selvakumar SK cranking the film’s camera and Ruben editing the film.

Keerthy Suresh’s work front

Besides Siren, Keerthy Suresh is packed with films mainly in Tamil including Raghuthatha, Revolver Rita, and Kannivedi which has the actress playing central characters in them.

Moreover, Keerthy Suresh is set to play the leading role in Varun Dhawan’s next film VD18 which is reported to be the official remake of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Theri which was released back in 2016.

The film was directed by Kalees is bankrolled by Atlee and Murad Khetani with Wamiqa Gabbi also playing a lead role in the film.

