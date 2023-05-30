Keerthy Suresh's father reacts to her marriage rumours, clarifies about viral pic; VIDEO

A few days ago, Keerthy Suresh's marriage rumours took the internet by storm after she posted a pic with a guy. Now, her father G Sureshkumar reacted to the rumours in a video message and clarified they are baseless. He also added that Keerthy is not dating any Dubai-based businessman and the one she was posing with in viral pic is just her good friend.

Sureshkumar clarified the situation in a video that was posted on BJP leader Sobha Surendran’s Facebook page. He said that a magazine sensationalised a photo of Keerthy Suresh and Farhan Bin Liaquat, which she posted on her Instagram. He said that Farhan is a family friend and the actress shared a close bond with him. The actress' father also urged everyone not to believe in the rumours and mentioned whenever her marriage is finalised, he will be the first to make an official announcement.

For the unversed, rumours were rife that Keerthy Suresh is dating Dubai-based businessman, Farhan after she posted a pic with him. A few days ago, the actress shared a pic with him in twinning yellow outfits on his Instagram story. Thereafter, speculations about the duo dating and planning to marry soon began on the Internet.

Check out the video of Sureshkumar's clarification on Keerthy Suresh's wedding rumours

Keerthy Suresh reacts to wedding rumours and viral pic

After the rumours went viral with a picture, the Dasara actress also reacted and revealed that the man in the photo is her friend. However, the actress did confirm that she is in a relationship and will reveal the mystery man.

The actress took to Twitter and reacted to the rumors and wrote, “ Hahaha!! Didn’t have to pull my dear friend, this time! I will reveal the actual mystery man whenever I have to. Take a chill pill until then! PS: Not once got it right.”

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh recently wrapped up the shoot of the Tamil film Ranguthatha. Directed by the award-winning Family Man writer Suman Kumar, the film is bankrolled by KGF and Kantara fame makers Hombale Films. The actress also has a female centric film Revolver Rani lined up with filmmaker K Chandru. She is also playing a pivotal role in Chiranjeevi's Telugu film Bholaa Shankar, which also features Tamannaah Bhatia.

