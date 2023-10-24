Keerthy Suresh's guide to pass time after delayed flight is smart and trendy; see genius tip

Keerthy Suresh, the acclaimed National Award-winning actress, shared a captivating Instagram story offering her unique perspective on passing time during flight delays at the airport. Surprisingly, she filmed a video inside the washroom at the Kochi airport, and it is all things cool.

The boomerang filmed in the airport washroom, shows Keerthy posing and flaunting her nails. In the video, the Dasara actress is seen dressed in a comfortable yet stylish purple co-ord set, elevating her airport look like always. Apart from her stylish outfit, Keerthy Suresh's natural beauty stood out as she opted for a minimal-makeup look. The Mahanati actress paired her attire with a stylish pair of sunglasses, seamlessly blending her travel style.

Sharing the video, Keerthy gave a peek into the situation with her caption. She wrote, "When your ride is late, keep calm and do your nails (in the bathroom)."

For the unversed, the actress seemed to be delayed at Kochi airport, as she tagged the Kochi airport in her story.

Keerthy Suresh to make her Bollywood debut

This National Award-winning actress, known for her work in films such as Vaashi, Mahanati, and Dasara, will play the female lead in Varun Dhawan's forthcoming action thriller.

Pinkvilla exclusively confirmed that Keerthy Suresh will make her Bollywood debut opposite Varun Dhawan.

"Keerthy was looking for certain elements in her Bollywood launch vehicle, and this Varun Dhawan film perfectly aligns with her preferences. She will portray a strong and glamorous character in this commercial flick filled with emotions, drama, and action. After establishing herself down South with her exceptional acting prowess and natural charm, Keerthy is all set to spread her wings pan-India, and VD18 is just the first step towards that," a source close to the project revealed to Pinkvilla.

The film will feature another actress, and while Keerthy has already been locked, the casting for the second is still in process.

Kalees is the director for this action-entertainer while Atlee will co-produce the film with Murad Khetani.

Meanwhile, with Keerthy Suresh making her Bollywood debut soon, the actress remains a sought-after performer in the South Indian film business.

