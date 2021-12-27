Keerthy Suresh's latest post about 'homeless yet fashionable' is all things relatable; SEE PICS

National award winning actress Keerthy Suresh treated her fans with another breezy update from her work-life. Posting multiple stills on Instagram, the star captioned the post as “Homeless, but in fashion.” She donned a cool and comfy floral salwar kameez as she posed while enjoying her beverage break amid the shoot. Keerthy Suresh is very active on social media and keeps sharing updates for the Netizens.

The actress is always on point with her fashion game, especially her practical work attire is totally relatable with every working female. Keerthy Suresh often impresses the fashion police with her versatile wordrobe choices.

Check out the post below:

Keerthy Suresh's next release will be Nagesh Kukunoor’s Good Luck Sakhi. The romantic comedy also stars Aadhi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu in the lead. The film’s storyline talks about a girl who is considered bad luck to everyone. After the accidental death of her fiancé just before their wedding, she decides to train as a sharpshooter to participate at the National level. Bankrolled by Sudheer Chandra Padiri, the film is slated for a New Year release on 31 December 2021. While Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for Keerthy Suresh’s next, Chirantan Das has taken care of the editing.