Keerthy Suresh's next Saani Kaayidham to be out on 7 April?

As we reported earlier, Keerthy Suresh starrer Saani Kaayidham will be premiering directly on the OTT platform instead of a theatrical release. Now, the grapevine suggests that the makers have locked in on a date for the film's release. As per the buzz, the film will be available for the audience from 7 April.

Filmmaker Selvaraghavan will be facing the camera for the first time in Saani Kaayidham. The film is Arun Matheswaran's second project as a director. He entered the industry with the 2021 movie Rocky, which had lady superstar Nayanthara as the lead and turned out to be a humongous hit at the box office.

Saani Kaayidham is based on a real-life incident and is billed as a revenge action-drama, set in the backdrop of the 1980s. Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan are likely to play the role of a brother and a sister in their next. The venture also stars Lizzie Antony in a key role.

Now shifting to the technical crew of the film, Yamini Yagnamurthy is the cinematographer for the movie, Yuvan Shankar Raja is the music director and Nagooran is the editor.

In the meantime, Selvaraghavan will also be acting in Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde-led Beast, which is expected to be released on 14 April. The maker is also directing the thriller, Naane Varuven, featuring Dhanush in a dual role.

The National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh will be sharing screen space with superstar Mahesh Babu in Sarkaru Vaari Patta, releasing on 12 May.

