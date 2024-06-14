Keerthy Suresh’s review for Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja will force you to watch the movie

Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja is one of the most anticipated releases from the Tamil industry. The film marks his 50th iconic presence on the big screens, which raised even more excitement among his ardent supporters. Meanwhile, the flick has been released in theaters today, June 14, 2024.

Now, actress Keerthy Suresh had the opportunity to watch Maharaja, and soon she shared her experience of watching Sethupathi in his old legendary avatar. Have a look!

Keerthy Suresh REACTS to Maharaja

In the early hours of June 14, Keerthy took to her Instagram story section, shared a release poster of Maharaja, and wrote, “Just coming hot out of the film #Maharaja!! What a brilliant making this is, You are the star of the show @dir nithilan It's a pride to add this gem to Tamil Cinema!”

Keerty further continued, “This film was the perfect way to mark your 50th @actorvijaysethupathi sir, it's a treat to watch you, as always! @anuragkashyap 10 What a role sir, you were absolutely lit @abhiramiact it was so nice to see you after a long time mam!!”

Well, the post didn’t end there as she added, “#nattynataraj sir you were great holding the characters together @philoedit terrific cuts sir! Literally glued us to our seats! @mamtamohan chechi lots of love to you Big Congratulations to @passionstudiosoffl and #SudhanSundaram last but not the least, Congrats nanba @jagadish palanisamy , ini Burj to Hollywood.”

Kerrthy concluded her statement by writing, “My heartfelt wishes to each of you for the amazing work !! @b ajaneesh philoedit @dineshkumarpurushothaman @selvaartdir @rajakrishnan _mr @anlarasu007.”

More about Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja

Apart from multi-talented Vijay Sethupathi, the film also stars many prominent actors including Mamta Mohandas, Abhirami, Anurag Kashyap, Bharathiraja, Munishkanth, and many more in crucial roles.

Bankrolled by Jagadish Palanisamy and Sudhan Sundaram in a joint venture, the film is directed by Nithilan Swaminathan and supported by Passion Studios.

Renowned composer and music supervisor B. Ajaneesh Loknath is most recognized for his work on Vikrant Rona and Mangalvaaram.

