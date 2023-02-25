Keerthy Suresh's special wish for birthday boy Nani: Playing badminton to endless fun on sets

Nani, the supremely talented star of the Telugu film industry, celebrated his birthday on February 24, Friday. It was a lowkey birthday celebration for the versatile actor, who carved a niche in the film industry with his unique film choices and stellar performances. Nani's friends and co-stars from the film industry showered the actor with special birthday wishes on social media, this year. Keerthy Suresh, who is set to share the screen with the actor once again in the upcoming film Dasara, wished him with a lovely Instagram post.

The National award-winning actress took to her official Instagram handle and shared a fun video from the sets of Dasara, in which the lead pair is seen playing badminton. She also posted Nani's monochrome picture in his Dasara costume, and a picture with the actor and his family, in her post. "Happy Birthday to my friend, well wisher, co-star who talks all about cinema and only cinema! We have less than 40 days to go so let’s save some celebrations for later! 2023 kummesey Dharani! PS: I’m the better photographer," Keerthy Suresh captioned her post. The badminton video of the much-loved onscreen pair is now going viral on social media.

Check out Keerthy Suresh's Instagram post, below: