Keerthy Suresh's Turkish poached eggs is easy 5-minute breakfast recipe; Here's how you can make it too

Keerthy Suresh, the Malayalam kutti, loves South Indian food. Her heart and tummy is full when there is a banana leaf in front of her. Sambar, dosa, Kerala rice, fish curry, and Malabari paratoo are her favorite items. And once in a while, she also tries hands-on cooking and impresses audiences. Today, we bring you the Mahanati actress's easy and super tasty poached eggs recipe. Like everybody else in this world, Keerthy Suresh also turned chef during the COVID-19 lockdown and cooked an easy egg recipe. She also took her fans through a step-by-step preparation process as she made Turkish poached eggs. Here's a closer look.

Here's how you can make Keerthy Suresh's Turkish poached eggs recipe

Ingredients and preparation of the recipe

For the ingredients, you need 1 cup of Greek yogurt, garlic minced, 2 eggs, vinegar, butter, and chili flakes or chili powder.

To prepare, take the yogurt, put it in a bowl, and mix it well with a pinch of salt and garlic. Whisk it well until it turns into cream-like texture. Keep it aside for a few minutes. Now, take a pan, and bring water to a rolling boil. Add vinegar and stir. Next up, crack eggs into a bowl without the white. When the water is ready, put the eggs into it. Transfer the egg to a plate that has been lined with parchment paper when it’s prepared using a slotted spoon.

Next, take a bowl on medium heat, add butter or olive oil, and once it's melted well, add chili flakes or the powder as per your choice. Now that the poached eggs are ready, take them out and put them in your yogurt bowl, and then sprinkle them with the heated oil.

Serve the dish with your preferred bread. Keerthy Suresh opted for a burger bread with her poached eggs.

This recipe by Keerthy Suresh is a must-try as it's quick and easy to make and super delicious too. Also serves as breakfast and evening snack as well. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared the recipe video and wrote, "Turkish Sunday brunch done right. #FoodLover #SundayBrunch #CookWithK (sic)."

Upcoming films

Keerthy Suresh will play a lead in Raghu Thatha, directed by Suman Kumar. She has also joined forces with filmmaker K Chandru for Revolver Rita. The actress is also playing a pivotal role in Bholaa Shankar, which features megastar Chiranjeevi in the titular role.

