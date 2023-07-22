Keerthy Suresh's velvet kurta set from Anita Dongre worth Rs 75k serves perfect wedding outfit inspiration

Apart from stunning audiences with her finest performances on the screen, Keerthy Suresh is quite a fashion fanatic at heart and her sartorial choices are proof. The National Award-winning actress is known for her impeccable dressing sense especially when it comes to ethnic wear. There's nobody better than her who can nail sarees and ethnic dresses. Her latest look in velvet serves as a major perfect monsoon wedding outfit inspiration.

Keerthy Suresh took to Instagram and shared a few photos in black velvet Zarina set picked out from the shelves of designer Anita Dongre. In the photos, the actress can be seen donning a black kurta set with beautiful and heavy golden detailing featuring Kundan and sequins. The kurta has a mid-slit around her waist and is paired up with matching black pants.

She let her eyes stand out with her regal ethnic look as she opted for black smokey eyes, browed eyebrows and nude-colored lipstick. Pairing her outfit with an exquisite pair of earrings and a black stiletto, she sets the ideal balance of sophistication and fashion sense. It's a perfect outfit to wear at weddings. This outfit will surely make you the center of attention.

The viral pictures are from the promotion of her recently released movie Maamannan. A few days ago, she posted photos decked up in a black saree which she paired up with a waistcoat blouse. Her traditional style is always A game. And it is about time we take some style lessons.



Upcoming films

Keerthy Suresh will also play a lead in Raghu Thatha. Conceptualized and directed by Suman Kumar, KGF makers Hombale Films are financing the project. She has also joined forces with filmmaker K Chandru for Revolver Rita. The actress is also playing a pivotal role in Bholaa Shankar which features megastar Chiranjeevi in the titular role.

She is all set to step into Bollywood. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that she will be making her debut with Varun Dhawan in Atlee's directorial. A source close to the development told us, "Keerthy was looking for certain elements in her Bollywood launch vehicle, and this Varun Dhawan film perfectly aligns with her preferences. She will portray a strong and glamorous character in this commercial flick filled with emotions, drama, and action."

