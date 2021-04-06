Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas share PHOTOS as they cast their votes

Mollywood's sensational actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Tovino Thomas took to their social media spaces and shared photos after casting their votes.

As the Assembly Elections in Kerala are happening at a brisk pace, people have been sharing photos after casting their votes. Sensational Mollywood actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Tovino Thomas shared photos of their inked finger after casting their votes and urged their followers to vote without fail. Sharing the photo, Tovino Thomas wrote, “It is a right and a duty!! #votewisely #voteforyourfuture”. Prithviraj wrote, “Make it count. #VotingDay” after sharing the photo.

Meanwhile, celebrities from the Kollywood industry have also been sharing photos after casting their votes as the election is underway in Tamil Nadu too. Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Ajith Kumar, Suriya, Trisha, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Aishwarya Rajesh and Karthi are some of those who were spotted by the press in their respective voting booths.

Also Read: Lokesh Kanagaraj shares a PHOTO as he casts vote in Chennai after recovering from COVID 19

On the work front, Tovino Thomas has a bunch of films in his pipeline including Minnal Murali, Kaala, Ajayante Ajayante Randam Moshanam. His film Kala, which is a survival drama, was released a couple of weeks back and it received a huge positive response. Prithviraj Sukumaran has a huge lineup of films in his kitty and some of them include Aadujeevitham by Blessy, Vaariyamkunan and Kaduva. Recently, he announced that he will be acting in a film adapted from a short story of Vaikom Basheer Mohammed titled Neelavelicham. It is widely anticipated that he will be seen playing a key role in Mohanlal’s directorial debut titled Bearroz.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×