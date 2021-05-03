Kerala Election Results: Dulquer Salmaan, Mohanlal, Prithviraj congratulate Pinarayi Vijayan for the victory

After the announcement of the results, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by Pinarayi Vijayan has regained power in the state of Kerala with 99 seats out of 140.

The state Assembly Election of Kerala’s results were announced yesterday. Pinarayi Vijayan emerged as the victor with a huge vote difference and he will continue his tenure as the Chief Minister of the state. Congratulating him, Mollywood stars Dulquer Salmaan and Mohanlal sent out congratulatory messages on social media. Dulquer Salmaan noted that the past few weeks have been difficult, but this news brought joy amidst the chaos. He noted that the people of Kerala are looking forward to a brighter future.

Dulquer wrote on his Instagram space, “The past few weeks have been bleak to say the least. Everyday the news has been difficult to come to terms with. Amidst all of that today brought joy. Hearty congratulations to Hon. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his team for their historic win. You have shown exemplary leadership during some of the toughest times Kerala has faced and we look forward to a brighter future ahead.”

See the posts here:

Mohanlal, on the other hand, wished the Chief Minister all success. He wrote, “Congratulations to all the dear candidates who have won the Assembly elections. My best wishes to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan”. Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote, "Congratulations to the honourable Chief Minister, Shri Pinarayi Vijayan led LDF and all the elected representatives of the state. Here is hoping that this day marks the end of all narratives based on political differences and the state machinery along with its people work together and efficiently to make us through these turbulent times we are all facing together."

