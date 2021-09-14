Kerala Film Critics Awards: Great Indian Kitchen wins best film; Prithviraj Sukumaran & Biju Menon best actors

The prestigious Kerala Film Critics Awards 2020 is finally announced. The Great Indian Kitchen directed by Jeo Baby has bagged the award for the best film at the Kerala Film Critics Awards for the year 2020. Prithviraj Sukumara, Biju Menon, Surabhi Lakshmi, Samyuktha Menon, Afsana Lakshmi, Anand Roshan and others won too.

The film featured Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nimisha Sajayan in lead roles. The film highlights the blind spots of the injustice towards a homemaker who is always taken for granted by both the women and the men of the house. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon are sharing the award as Best Actors for their performance in Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Surabhi Lekshmi (Jwalamukhi) and Samyuktha Menon (Aanum Pennum, Vellam and Wolf) have bagged the award for the Best Actress.

The best director award is bagged by Sidharth Siva for his movie 'Ennivar' The awards were announced by George Onakkoor, president of the association and jury chairman. The award ceremony is expected to be held once the restrictions over COVID are lifted.

Read the list here:

Most popular film: Sufiyum Sujathayum

Ruby Jubilee Award: Harikumar

Chalachithra Ratnam Award: KG George

Second Best Film: Vellam (Samir)

Best Debutant Award

Actor: Anand Roshan

Actress: Afsana Lakshmi (Velutha Madhuram)

Direction: Vian Vishnu (Ek Din)

Special Jury Awards

Direction: Zeenat (Randaam Naal)

Lyricist: B T Anilkumar (Leica)

Also Read: Tuesday Trivia: Tamil actor Raghuvaran's exit led to late actor Rizabawa playing iconic role of John Honai