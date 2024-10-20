Kerala government warns Supreme Court against glorifying actor Siddique without revealing the truth

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding sexual assault which might be triggering for some readers.

The case involving actor Siddique took a new turn after the Kerala government urged the Supreme Court to reveal the truth about him to the public before he was "glorified" as a hero in history. According to a report by Mathrubhumi, officials have warned the Supreme Court to take immediate action before future generations start regarding the actor as an icon. As per a report submitted to the Supreme Court, the Kerala government has requested that the court expose Siddique's true character and reject his anticipatory bail petition in the rape case filed against him.

Meanwhile, the investigating officer in Siddique's case submitted a report stating that the actor had not cooperated at all during the ongoing investigation. Despite being granted interim bail by the Supreme Court, the actor has refused to cooperate with the case.

According to the report, evidence against Siddique has already been gathered by officials during the preliminary stage of the investigation. However, it has also been reported that the complainant might withdraw the case filed against the actor if the court grants him anticipatory bail.

Earlier, during a hearing, the Supreme Court questioned why the alleged victim took almost eight years to come forward and file a rape case. It was further argued that the complainant was only 21 years old when the incident took place. Additionally, Siddique was a powerful figure in the Malayalam film industry, making it difficult for her to raise her voice at the time.

Given the circumstances, the government has urged the Supreme Court to be considerate of the victim's situation. Meanwhile, the complainant has alleged that she was raped by Siddique in 2016. She stated, "I was locked in a room. He abused me physically and told me it was okay if I didn’t allow him to cross the limits."

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for the same, remember you are not alone in the fight.

