Kerala High Court stays proceedings against Mohanlal in ivory possession case; Report

The Kerala High Court has ordered a stay on all the proceedings against Mohanlal in the ivory case. For the uninitiated, the aforesaid case is in relation to the illegal possession of ivory artifacts and elephant tusks by the actor. The case was pending before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court (JFMC), Perumbavoor. After Mohanlal filed a petition to quash the case, the interim order was issued by the High Court.

Mohanlal’s counsel argued that the actor owning the four elephant tusks was perfectly legal. A certificate of ownership for the four elephant tusks was raised before the court. Therefore, Mohanlal’s counsel opined that none of the provisions under the Wildlife Protection Act or Kerala Wildlife (Protection) Rules were violated by the Lucifer actor.

Kerala High Court issues stay on Mohanlal’s ivory possession case

The case was registered against Mohanlal for the possession of thirteen ivory artifacts and elephant tusks. The Income Tax Department seized the ivory artifacts and the elephant tusks from Mohanlal’s Kochi residence in 2011. A chargesheet was filed against Mohnalal and the other concerned parties in 2019.

The actor will now have to appear before the court on November 3. The stay is reported to be for about six months. The Kerala state government had even tried to withdraw prosecution in 2022 but was denied by the magistrate court. The interim stay was granted by a single bench of Justice PV Kunhikrishnan. The case has been going on for years now and has been a constant topic of discussion.

Mohanlal’s work front

Mohanlal has several interesting films coming up in the near future, and interestingly, the actor will be making his directorial debut with Barroz. Even then, the most anticipated Mohanlal film is inarguably Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Malaikottai Vaaliban. In a conversation with Onmanorama, Mohanlal spoke about the film and said, "It has been treated like a Western film. I would call it a timeless film. The music, color pattern, situation, and action sequences are something you have never witnessed in Malayalam cinema before. We were all striving for that."

He also added, "It is a big-budget film. I believe Lijo has beautifully executed it. The rest is up to the audience. You can see it as a mass film or a spiritual film with a philosophy. If you want, you can see it as a very serious film. We are throwing the questions for the audience to interpret the way they want."

