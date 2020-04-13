Kerala Police thank Kamal Haasan for encouraging the cops amidst the COVID 19 lockdown

The police department of Kerala has thanked Kamal Haasan for his encouraging words to the cops for their work amid COVID 19.

After videos of Kerala police singing and encouraging the public to stay at home emerged online, actor-politician Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and lauded the cops for having such lively interactions with the public. The tweet caught the attention of the Kerala police department and they shared a message, thanking the megastar for his encouraging words. The Kerala police department’s notice was Tweeted by actor and politician Sripriya on the microblogging website.

The Kerala police, on their note of thanks to the actor, wrote, “We are really honored and delighted to receive this congratulatory message from one of the greatest actors of Indian cinema- Shri. Kamal Haasan. In these difficult times when the members of the police force are engaged in very difficult circumstances in the field, this message is a great motivation to every member of the force in Kerala,” and stated that his words were an encouragement to the cops.

They wrote, “On behalf of Kerala Police and the government of Kerala, I thank you for your kind words and it is sure to help us in continuing and better selfless service for the citizens and to this great Nation”. Kamal Haasan, who is the president of Makkal Needhi Maiam, has been vocal about the politics of the state and center and during the COVID 19 situation, he has been sending more messages and open letters to the Prime Minister and TN Chief Minister, Edappadi K Palaniswami. In fact, he even offered his former residence to Tamil Nadu government to be used as a temporary hospital to treat COVID 19 patients.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More