Kerala registers first ever cinema 'review bombing' case; YouTube and Facebook among nine accused

Reviewing has, over the years, become a part of films and quite an important aspect for that matter. It acts as a feedback system for filmmakers and helps the audience in deciding whether they want to watch the film or not. However, it can also damage a film to no extent if the reviews propagated are highly negative.

The instance where multiple users, or a few users with multiple accounts, deliberately post negative reviews about something to cause harm or loss is known as review bombing. Over the years, review bombings have unfortunately become a popular way to degrade films, at times, even before the film releases.

In the latest update, Kochi has recorded the first case of review bombing in the state. The case has been filed based on a complaint filed by director Ubaini Ebrahim against the flooding of negative reviews that surfaced on social media regarding his latest film, Rahel Makan Kora, which was released on October 13th.

Kerala High Court's verdict

Earlier this month, director Mubeen Rauf filed a petition in the High Court, highlighting the negative impacts that vloggers’ “foul play” has on the film industry. He also sought action to curb the deliberate downgrading of films. A part of his petition also requested that no review of his upcoming film Aromalinte Adya Pranayam be made on a public forum for the first seven days of the release.

The HC had also directed the State Government to come up with ways to curb review bombing, reiterating that film was a collective effort and there are thousands of people working behind a film, apart from just producers, actors, and directors.

About Rahel Makan Kora

Rahel Makan Kora is a Malayalam comedy-drama film that features Anson Paul and Merin Philip in the lead roles. The film was released on October 13th and featured prominent names like Althaf Salim, Vijayakumar, Sminu Sijo, and many more.

Director Ubaini Ebrahim filed a complaint against multiple YouTube Channels and Facebook accounts, with the global giant’s YouTube and Facebook themselves being named as the eighth and ninth accused. It was reported by Mathrubhumi that according to the FIR, the video sharing and social media platforms are accused of allowing the other accused to commit the illegal offense.

It has been reported that some reviewers had even earned a sizable revenue by publishing unfavorable reviews within just an hour of Ebrahim’s movie release. Undoubtedly, reviewing is a crucial aspect of a film. However, they also have the potential to impact the film in a highly negative manner.

