Kerala State Film Awards 2019 Winners: Suraj Venjaramood and Kani Kusruti win big

Suraj Venjaramoodu has won Best Actor Award at Kerala State Film Awards 2019, while Kani Kusruti has earned Best Actress Award.

Kerala State Film Awards 2019-2020, one of the much-awaited events of the year is here and is grabbing all the attention as a total of 119 movies have participated. The screening of the films had started in mid-September and finally, the results are out. This year, big to small budget films have participated and this is one of the highlights. Ace cinematographer Madhu Ambat along with filmmakers Salim Ahmed and Abrid Shine, cinematographer Vipin Mohan, editor L Bhoominathan, sound engineer S Radhakrishnan, playback singer Lathika, actress Jomol, writer Benyamin and Chalachithra Academy member secretary C Ajoy are the jury members. Madhu Ambattu who is the jury chairman.

Two big-budget movies, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham (Priyadarshan) and Lucifer (Prithviraj) starring Mohanlal are also in the competition this time. Vasanthi (Rahman Brothers ) has won Best Film award while Lijo Jose Pellissery has bagged Best Director awards for his 2019 Malayalam film, Jallikattu. Suraj Venjaramoodu has won Best Actor Award at Kerala State Film Awards 2019, while Kani Kusruti has earned Best Actress Award.

Here is the complete Kerala State Film Awards 2019 winners list: Best Actor - Suaj Vejaramood Best Actress – Kani Kusruthi Best Film – Vasanthi Second Best Film – Kenchira Best Director - Lijo Jose Pellisery (Jallikattu) Best Character Actor – Fahadh Faasil Best Character Actress – Swasika (Vasanthi) Acting: Nivin Pauly (Moothon), Anna Ben (Helen), Priyamvadha Krishna (Thottapan) Best Music Director – Sushin Shyam (Kumbalangi Nights) Music Director for BGM – Ajmal Hassbulla (Vrithakrithiyulla Chathuram) Best Singer (Male) – Najeem Arshad (Kettiyolaan Ente Malakha) Best Singer (Female) – Madhushree Narayanan (Kolambi) Best Cinematography – Prathap V Nair (Kenchira) Best Editor- Kiran Das (Ishq) Best Sound Mixing – Kannan Ganapathy (Jallikattu) Best Sound Design – Shrisankar Gopinath, Vishnu Govind (Unda, Ishq) Best sync sound – Harikumar Madhavan Nair (Nani) Best Children's Movie – Nani Best Male Dubbing Artist – Vineeth (Lucifer, Marakkar) Best Choreography - Brinda, Prasanna Sujith (Marakkar) Best Make up – Ranjith Ambady (Helen) Best Art director – Jyothish Sankar (Kumbalangi Nights, Android Kunjappan) Best Costume Designer – Ashokan Alapuzha (Kenhira) Music: V Dakshinamoorthy

The government had announced the jury members earlier this year. However, things could not proceed due to COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The screening was postponed due to the same. The team reached Chennai a few days back and completed quarantine before the screening sessions began.

The winners' list is being updated as and when announced

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×