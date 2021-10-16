Kerala State Film Awards 2021 Winners List: Jayasurya, Anna Ben, The Great Indian Kitchen win big

The full list of winners for the 51st Kerala State Film Awards was announced today and actor Jayasurya has won the 'Best Actor' male award for his role in the biopic drama Vellam. On the other hand, Anna Ben has won the 'Best Actor' female award for her incredible performance in Kappela.

One of the most loved films of 2021, The Great Indian Kitchen by Jeo Baby has won the 'Best Film' award.

Late director K. R. Sachidanandan aka Sachy's film Ayyappanum Koshiyum has grabbed the award under the category of 'Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value.' The awards that were declared today after, October 16 witnessed the committee chaired by actress and director Suhasini Maniratnam along with other jury members like Bhadran, P Sheshadri, musician Mohan Sithara, cinematographer C K Muraleedharan, among others.

Here is the list of winners for the 51st Kerala State Film Awards 2020-21:

Best Actor – Jayasurya, for Vellam

Best Actress – Anna Ben, for Kappela

Best Film – The Great Indian Kitchen directed by Jeo Baby

Second Best Film – Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam directed by Senna Hegde

Best Picture of Popularity and Art Value – Ayyappanum Koshyum directed by late K. R. Sachidanandan

Best Director – Sidhartha Siva for Ennivar

Best Character Actor (Male) – Sudheesh, for Ennivar

Best Character Actor (Female) - Sreerekha for Veyil

Best Child Artist (Male) – Neeranjan S, Kasiminte Kada

Best Child Artist (Female) Arravya Sharma

Best Story – Senna Hegde, for Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam

Best Cinematographer- Chandru Selvaraj, for Kayattam

Best Lyricist- Anwar Ali, for Malik, Bhoomiyile Manohara Swakaryam

Best Children’s Fim- Bonamy by Tony Sukumar

Best Screenplay (Original) – Jeo Baby

Best Debut Director – Muhammed Mustafa for Kappela

Best Music Director – M Jayachandran for Sufiyum Sujatayum

Best Male Singer – Sabas Samanth, Vellam, Hallal Love Story

Best Female Singer – Nithya Mamon Suifyi Sukaratham

Best Background Music – M Jayachandran for Sufiyum Sujatayum

Best Editor – Mahesh Narayanan for CU Soon

Best Art Director- Santhosh Raman for Malik, Pyali

Best Sync Sound- Adarsh Joseph Cheriyan for Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam

Colourist – Biju Prabhakar for Kayattam

Best Choreography- Lalitha Sobi, Babu Xavier for Sufiyum Sujatayum

Best Male Dubbing Artist- Shobi Thilakan for Bhoomiyile Manohara Swargayajyam

Best Female Dubbing Artist- Riya Sairra for Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Make up- Rasheed Ahamed Article 21

Best Costume Designer- Dhanya Balakrishnan for Malik

Visual Effects- Sariyas Mohammad for Love

