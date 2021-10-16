Kerala State Film Awards 2021 Winners List: Jayasurya, Anna Ben, The Great Indian Kitchen win big
The full list of winners for the 51st Kerala State Film Awards was announced today and actor Jayasurya has won the 'Best Actor' male award for his role in the biopic drama Vellam. On the other hand, Anna Ben has won the 'Best Actor' female award for her incredible performance in Kappela.
One of the most loved films of 2021, The Great Indian Kitchen by Jeo Baby has won the 'Best Film' award.
Late director K. R. Sachidanandan aka Sachy's film Ayyappanum Koshiyum has grabbed the award under the category of 'Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value.' The awards that were declared today after, October 16 witnessed the committee chaired by actress and director Suhasini Maniratnam along with other jury members like Bhadran, P Sheshadri, musician Mohan Sithara, cinematographer C K Muraleedharan, among others.
Here is the list of winners for the 51st Kerala State Film Awards 2020-21:
Best Actor – Jayasurya, for Vellam
Best Actress – Anna Ben, for Kappela
Best Film – The Great Indian Kitchen directed by Jeo Baby
Second Best Film – Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam directed by Senna Hegde
Best Picture of Popularity and Art Value – Ayyappanum Koshyum directed by late K. R. Sachidanandan
Best Director – Sidhartha Siva for Ennivar
Best Character Actor (Male) – Sudheesh, for Ennivar
Best Character Actor (Female) - Sreerekha for Veyil
Best Child Artist (Male) – Neeranjan S, Kasiminte Kada
Best Child Artist (Female) Arravya Sharma
Best Story – Senna Hegde, for Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam
Best Cinematographer- Chandru Selvaraj, for Kayattam
Best Lyricist- Anwar Ali, for Malik, Bhoomiyile Manohara Swakaryam
Best Children’s Fim- Bonamy by Tony Sukumar
Best Screenplay (Original) – Jeo Baby
Best Debut Director – Muhammed Mustafa for Kappela
Best Music Director – M Jayachandran for Sufiyum Sujatayum
Best Male Singer – Sabas Samanth, Vellam, Hallal Love Story
Best Female Singer – Nithya Mamon Suifyi Sukaratham
Best Background Music – M Jayachandran for Sufiyum Sujatayum
Best Editor – Mahesh Narayanan for CU Soon
Best Art Director- Santhosh Raman for Malik, Pyali
Best Sync Sound- Adarsh Joseph Cheriyan for Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam
Colourist – Biju Prabhakar for Kayattam
Best Choreography- Lalitha Sobi, Babu Xavier for Sufiyum Sujatayum
Best Male Dubbing Artist- Shobi Thilakan for Bhoomiyile Manohara Swargayajyam
Best Female Dubbing Artist- Riya Sairra for Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Best Make up- Rasheed Ahamed Article 21
Best Costume Designer- Dhanya Balakrishnan for Malik
Visual Effects- Sariyas Mohammad for Love
